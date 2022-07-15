Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik receives the Relay Torch for #ChessOlympiad

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik receives the Relay Torch for Chess Olympiad and hands it over to Padmini Rout, a celebrated chess player of the state in capital Bhubaneswar. CM has assured to promote Chess in schools and colleges across Odisha.

CM said that Odisha had organised World Junior Chess Championship in 2016 and added that steps will be taken to further strengthen the game across Odisha, especially in schools. CM also added that competitions will be held at school and college level regularly to promote chess.

CM said that India has produced some of the best chess players in the world and this mega event will further promote the game and create future champions. CM expressed happiness that the Torch Relay will be taken to Odisha’s heritage sites and wished the Indian Contingent best.