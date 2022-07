New Delhi: A Brazilian Navy delegation led by Vice Admiral Liberal Enio Zanelatto, Director of Industrial Production & Engineering, visited New Delhi on 15 Jul 22 and held discussion with senior officers of the Indian Navy. The head of the Brazilian delegation also called on Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani, Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy. Earlier, Brazilian delegation also visited Headquarters Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd at Mumbai on 11 and 12 Jul 22 respectively.

Extensive discussions between Brazilian and Indian Navy leadership, on areas of mutual cooperation, with special focus on submarine maintenance, in addition as general maintenance philosophy, upgradation of weapons and sensors, and Indian Navy’s indigenisation efforts for achieving self-reliance.