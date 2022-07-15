Odisha Assembly monsoon session; Rs 210 cr budgetary provision for MSME multi-product parks says, MSME Minister Pratap Keshari Deb

Bhubaneswar : In reply to a question raised by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Satya Narayan Pradhan, the MSME Minister Pratap Keshari Deb said in the House that Rs 210 crore has been earmarked for setting up MSME multi-product park in the state and the MSME department of the state government and SIDBI have jointly made a budgetary provision of Rs 90 crore, while the MSME department and IDCO made a budgetary provision of Rs 120 crore.

The minister further said that IDCO has started the process of setting up MSME parks in Khorda, Sundargarh, Angul, Sambalpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Jharsuguda and Jajpur districts.