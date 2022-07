Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, Vijay Amruta Kulange, IAS, Commissioner Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation , in presence of Dr Ajit Mohanty, Special Secy, Health and Family Welfare Department & Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahy, Director, Health and Family Welfare Department , inaugurated free #COVID19Vaccine precaution dose for 18+ citizens at Unit-4 UCHC, Bhubaneswar.