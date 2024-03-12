Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Raises Remuneration and Benefits for Panchayati Raj Representatives

In the larger interest of Panchayati Raj representatives, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has increased their remuneration and meeting allowance. The Chief Minister also announced an assistance of ₹2 lakh each in case of death or accidental total disability of Panchayati Raj representatives while in office and ₹1 lakh in case of partial disability.

As per the decision of the Chief Minister, the monthly remuneration of District Council Presidents has been increased from ₹9,380 to ₹30,000, ZP Vice Presidents from ₹7,040 to ₹20,000 and ZP Members from ₹3,530 to ₹10,000. In addition, their other daily allowances have been increased from ₹300 to ₹600.

Similarly, the remuneration of panchayat samiti chairpersons has been increased from ₹3,530 to ₹15,000, that of panchayat samiti vice-chairpersons from ₹2,350 to ₹7,500 and that of panchayat samiti members from ₹2,350 to ₹7,500. In addition, the remuneration of sarpanches has been increased from Rs 2,350 to Rs 10,000 and that of naib sarpanches from Rs 940 to Rs 4,000. The other daily allowances of panchayat samiti chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, panchayat samiti members, sarpanches, naib sarpanches and ward members have been increased from ₹240 to ₹480. The State Government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs. 162.68 crore towards this enhanced remuneration and allowances of Panchayati Raj representatives.