Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Announces Welfare Schemes for Puri Shri Jagannath Temple Servitors

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced various schemes for the welfare of Puri Shri Jagannath temple servitors. It focuses on the education of students in their families and their health. The state government has given Rs. 10.85 crores to the temple’s management for all these welfare schemes.

As per the decision of the Chief Minister, the health insurance amount for the servitor and his family has been increased from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, while an additional ₹5 lakh will be provided for the treatment of serious diseases. In addition, a maximum of three times assistance of ₹50,000 per year will be provided for coaching in various entrance examinations for the students of the servitors family.