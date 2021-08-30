Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 50 transformed schools in Hinjlicut

Bhubaneswar : In a major achievement, all 50 schools transformed in Hinjilicut assembly constituency of the Ganjam district has been inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the fifth and final phase, under the 5T programme of government, here on Monday.

CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the schools virtually and said,” I have full confidence in you. We believe that one day you will grow up and do good deeds and increase the glory of the Odisha. Children, go ahead and my blessings and blessings are always with you.”

Further, addressing the teachers on the occasion , Patnaik said that the transformation program has increased the responsibilities of the teachers.

Further, he also encouraged ordinary people as well to take part in solving this great task and appealed people to keep up high spirit as there are going to be some difficult decisions for government.