Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flags off 110 new state-of-the-art buses

There are various facilities such as CC TV camera, comfortable seat, emergency button, vehicle tracking system, fire extinguishing system, ITMS to provide various information to the passengers inside the bus for security. These buses will also be used for interstate bus transportation. Of the 160 new buses to be operated by the corporation, 110 have been launched today; while 70 more will be operational soon.

Besides, the corporation is currently operating 398 buses including bus service to other states such as Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Thousands of passengers depend on the bus service to reach remote destinations of districts such as Korapaut, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri and Kalahandi.

Further, the 110 buses that were inducted in the fleet today include the Volvo, AC Ultra Deluxe, Non-AC Deluxe and Non-AC High Comfort buses.