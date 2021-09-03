1.3 mw solar power from households to be generated this fiscal year in Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Energy Minister, Dibya Shankar Mishra on Friday in reply to Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim question in Odisha Assembly said that around 1.3 mega watt solar power from around 4407 households in this fiscal and the government is laying much emphasis on solar power production across the state.

Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency(OREDA) and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha Ltd. (GEDCOL) gear up to promote solar power generation for households, institutions and government offices.