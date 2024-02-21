Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Directs Withdrawal of 48k Trivial Cases Against Tribal Community

In a significant move aimed at alleviating the burdens faced by tribal communities, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued an order for the withdrawal of 48,018 trivial cases lodged against individuals belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

The majority of these cases pertain to various departments including home, excise, forest, and environment, as confirmed by an official source. Following a comprehensive examination, the decision to withdraw these cases was reached, underscoring the state government’s commitment to addressing the concerns and grievances of tribal populations.

An official release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted the significance of this decision, emphasizing the importance of ensuring justice and fairness for tribal communities. By withdrawing these cases, the government aims to alleviate the legal burdens faced by tribal individuals and foster a more inclusive and supportive environment.

This initiative aligns with the state government’s broader efforts to empower and uplift tribal communities, ensuring that they have equal access to justice and opportunities for development. The decision reflects Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s commitment to promoting social justice and inclusivity in Odisha.

With the withdrawal of these cases, tribal communities in Odisha can look forward to a brighter future, free from the legal hurdles that have hindered their progress. This move marks a significant step towards building a more equitable and just society in the state.