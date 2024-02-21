Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Urges Government Employees to Work as Team for Public Welfare

In a bid to reinforce the commitment to public service, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed a gathering of government employees on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of collective effort for the welfare of the people.

Terming that entire 4.5 crore people of #Odisha are his family members, CM asked new joinees to treat people like family members in all their public dealings. He called upon them to provide services as a matter of rights with all the respect. In last two decades, he continued,… pic.twitter.com/TFMsrpPg2F — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) February 21, 2024

The occasion marked the orientation of 367 recruits across four state government departments, where Chief Minister Patnaik underscored the significance of unity and cooperation among employees in serving the citizens of Odisha.

Highlighting the paramount importance of public service, Patnaik urged all recruits to align their efforts towards a singular goal – the betterment of Odisha and its people. He emphasized that every government employee should strive towards this common purpose, ensuring that the welfare of the state and its residents remains the top priority.

Out of 367 new recruits who joined the service, 80 are Staff nurses, 40 Pharmacists, 40 Lab Technicians, 8 ANMs, 8 X-Ray Technicians, 9 OT Assts in Directorate of ESI, 48 Handicrafts Promotion Officers, 7 Inspector of Cooperative Societies, 3 Auditors in @DhciOdisha, 11 Junior… pic.twitter.com/umvq27llH0 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) February 21, 2024

The orientation session served as a platform for the Chief Minister to reiterate his vision for a government that works tirelessly for the betterment of society, with a focus on inclusivity, efficiency, and transparency.

As Odisha continues its journey towards progress and development, Chief Minister Patnaik’s call for unity and dedication among government employees reflects the state’s unwavering commitment to public service and the well-being of its citizens.