Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Urges Government Employees to Work as Team for Public Welfare

In a bid to reinforce the commitment to public service, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed a gathering of government employees on Wednesday, emphasizing the importance of collective effort for the welfare of the people.

The occasion marked the orientation of 367 recruits across four state government departments, where Chief Minister Patnaik underscored the significance of unity and cooperation among employees in serving the citizens of Odisha.

Highlighting the paramount importance of public service, Patnaik urged all recruits to align their efforts towards a singular goal – the betterment of Odisha and its people. He emphasized that every government employee should strive towards this common purpose, ensuring that the welfare of the state and its residents remains the top priority.

The orientation session served as a platform for the Chief Minister to reiterate his vision for a government that works tirelessly for the betterment of society, with a focus on inclusivity, efficiency, and transparency.

As Odisha continues its journey towards progress and development, Chief Minister Patnaik’s call for unity and dedication among government employees reflects the state’s unwavering commitment to public service and the well-being of its citizens.

