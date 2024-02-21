Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates the Rashtriya Udyamita Vikas Pariyojana under Skill India Mission, empowering PM Svanidhi Beneficiaries

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday inaugurated the Rashtriya Udyamita Vikas Pariyojana, in Sambalpur, Odisha. The initiative was also launched virtually across 9 cities including Bhopal, Kanpur, Indore, Varanasi, Bharatpur, Shillong, Silchar, Dibrugarh and Guwahati, emphasizing the nationwide scope of this initiative.

The inauguration ceremony also witnessed the esteemed presence of key dignitaries, including Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE); Shri Rahul Kapoor, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA); Smt. Hena Usman, Joint Secretary, MSDE and Dr. Tafheem Uddin Siddiqui, Director of Policy, Flipkart Group.

Tailored specifically for beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme, this unique National Entrepreneurship Development Project underscores the government’s steadfast commitment to nurturing job providers across the nation. The Rashtriya Udyamita Vikas Pariyojana aims to equip individuals with comprehensive entrepreneurship training, aligning with the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, of creating job providers rather than job seekers. Recognizing the imperative to adapt to the evolving job market, this initiative focuses on reskilling and upskilling employees to enhance their competitiveness and adaptability in an era of disruptive technology.

The Rashtriya Udyamita Vikas Pariyojana will offer comprehensive entrepreneurship training over a period of 22 weeks, combining theoretical knowledge with practical exposure through experiential learning. The training will be conducted through offline, online and hybrid modes, with certificates awarded upon completion, enhancing the course’s credibility and value.

At the launch, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, said that the launch of National Entrepreneurship Development Project for the beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Yojana will help the street vendors and small shopkeepers to become more skilled and will empower them. He informed that the Government of India has partnered with Flipkart to skill street vendors and small shopkeepers. Under the pilot program, street vendors of 10 big cities of the country will be given a stipend along with training to expand their businesses.

He further said that after 75 years of independence, the country has found a leader in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has taken care of the small vendors and businesses. Today, lakhs of such small shopkeepers and traders are becoming self-reliant with the easy loans of Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana.

At the event, Shri Pradhan interacted with the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme from ten States. These beneficiaries shared their experiences on how the scheme serves as a catalyst in receiving industry-relevant skill training from renowned organizations and propelling their businesses to newer heights.

In the pilot phase, the project will be implemented through 20 Centres of National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Noida and 10 Centres of Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati. NIESBUD and IIE will create a pool of trainers and mentors and invite representatives from government, PSUs, industries, banks, and successful entrepreneurs, for interaction with trainees. The Udyamita Kendra will leverage the expertise of the existing pool of resource persons from renowned institutions such as NIESBUD, IIE and other training institutions that will contribute in enhancing the wealth of knowledge and practical insights to the entrepreneurship training programs.

The inauguration of the Rashtriya Udyamita Vikas Pariyojana reaffirms the government’s commitment to harnessing the nation’s skill potential and realizing the vision of a “Kushal Bharat Viksit Bharat.” The project will be piloted initially in selected districts, with a focus on ensuring 40% participation by women. A robust monitoring mechanism will track progress, assess impact, and ensure adherence to quality standards. The launch of this project underscores the government’s multi-faceted approach to skill development, including the modernization of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the establishment of the Skill India Digital (SID) Platform, providing flexible skilling opportunities accessible nationwide.

With a focus on entrepreneurship promotion, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, NIESBUD and IIE have collectively trained over 17 lakh individuals in entrepreneurship development programs, marking a significant achievement in India’s journey towards fostering a culture of entrepreneurship.