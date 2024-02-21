NTPC Soars in ESG Score, Climbs by two levels in CDP Water Security Rating

Mumbai : NTPC’s ESG Score has ascended by two levels, transitioning from a ‘D’ rating in 2022 to a commendable ‘C’ rating in 2023, in the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Water Security Rating.

This achievement serves as a testament to NTPC’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, with a specific emphasis on water management.

Efforts to enhance water reuse and recycling have yielded positive outcomes, reflected in a significant decrease in specific water consumption in recent years. Despite the challenges posed by renewable energy integration and the implementation of wet flue gas desulfurization systems, NTPC is actively reducing water consumption through innovative measures and efficient practices.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) is one of the prominent ESG rating agencies across globe assessing companies on their environmental performance particularly related to areas of climate change, water security, and deforestation.

To bolster its commitment, NTPC also became a signatory of the CEO Water Mandate in year 2021, underscoring its dedication to responsible water management and participation in a global initiative aimed at addressing water sustainability challenges.

NTPC’s key initiatives towards water conservation include Optimization of water consumption through advanced technologies and process reengineering, Implementation of robust “Water Policy” and “Rainwater Harvesting Policy”, and Maintaining “Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD)” status across all the stations.

Further, the company has deployed Air-Cooled Condensers, potentially saving 75% of water besides having Community investments in freshwater availability and capacity building and Increasing Cycles of Concentration (CoC) at all stations to reduce freshwater intake.

NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated power utility having 74 GW installed capacity that contributes 25% of total electricity produced in India. By 2032, NTPC is looking to expand its non-fossil based capacity to 45-50% of the company’s portfolio that will include 60 GW RE capacity with a total portfolio of 130 GW. NTPC has partnered with Niti Aayog to strengthen India’s Net Zero efforts.