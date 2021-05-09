Odisha capital city  Bhubaneswar added new luxury hotel Nilay Residency

Bhubaneswar: The temple city – Bhubaneswar is steadily witnessing quality growth in Hospitality sector with the addition of amazing properties. One such property which has recently got added is – “NILAY Residency” – a Boutique Hotel. It is conveniently located in the IT Hub of Bhubaneswar at Infocity Square, Patia in a Mall called Plaza at Infocity amidst amazing facilities surrounded by it.

The architecture and décor are complimenting its presence in Temple City with the local flavor and tourism destinations of Odisha. Magnificent facilities include neat and clean modern rooms both Deluxe and Executive having great city views and amenities, ideal for the business travelers visiting the city for a work in Infocity area or a visit to LV Prasad Eye Institute or KIIT or Sai International School.

Its amazing banqueting and conferencing facilities can accommodate 10 guests in Board Rooms, 50 to 70 guests in its Conference Hall or a wedding function for about 500 guests at its Convention Centre. The in-house Food Production team will take care of the taste buds of the guests according to the need with a never before culinary experience. Its event management team also can customize the decoration and logistics as per the mood and the pocket size. A 40 covers world cuisine restaurant cum bar is the added attraction of this boutique property which will certainly extend an extravaganza culinary experience during the stay of the guests.

The promoter of this unique Boutique Property is a very well know hospitality professional – Mr. Pradipta Mohapatra having more than 25 years guest service experiences. His past association with the reputed brands of our country such as MAYFAIR Hotels & Resorts and The Oberoi Group is an added advantage and has clearly reflected in every aspect of making this wonderful property. With this new offerings Mr. Pradipta Mohapatra brings extraordinary experience to its valued customers with a flavor of traditional hospitality and personal touch.