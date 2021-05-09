Bhubaneswar: Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra to be cremated with full state honours, announces Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoles death of eminent sculptor & RS member Raghunath Mohapatra. Says, his contributions to enrich Odisha’s art & heritage will be remembered forever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses grief over the demise of Sculptor & Rajya Sabha member Padma Vibhushan Raghunath Mohapatra.

It should be noted that Eminent sculptor & Rajya Sabha member Padma Shri Raghunath Mohapatra dies at the age of 78 in Bhubaneswar. Mohapatra was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar after being diagnosed with COVID.