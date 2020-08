New Delhi: Odisha cadre IAS Usha Padhee appointed DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. Rakesh Asthana (Gujarat cadre senior IPS) was the earlier DG, BCAS & he was recently appointed as BSF DG. She will be 1st Woman Civil Aviation Security Regulator.

Smt. Padhee, a 1996-batch IAS officer has been on Central Deputation since July 2015. She has been serving as the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

