Recoveries are now 26 lakh. Exceed Active cases by more than 18 lakh

New Delhi: In pursuance of the Centre’s strategic and graded TEST, TRACK and TREAT approach, India is registering continuous progress on the recovery front and reduction in the fatality rate. In the past five months, more than 3/4 of COVID-19 cases have recovered and less than 1/4 is active now.

With more patients recovering and being discharged from home isolation (in case of mild and moderate cases) and hospitals (severe and critical cases), India’s COVID-19 recoveries is nearing 26 lakh. 60,177 have recovered in the last 24 hours. With these national figures, the Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 has touched 76.28%.

The number of recoveries is nearly 3.5 times the active cases, which comprise 21.90% of the total cases. Higher number of recoveries has led to a constantly growing difference between recoveries and active cases. Crossing 18 lakhs, the difference stands at 18, 41,925 today.

The Union Government has adopted a graded and evolving strategic response to COVID management in India within the larger evolving global context. The early focus on surveillance and contact tracing through house-to-house survey was continuously strengthened with increase in testing for ensuring early identification of positive cases. This has ensured prompt isolation of the confirmed positive cases either in supervised home care for the mild and moderate cases, and hospitalisation in case of those who are exhibiting critical symptoms.

The Centre has led the country-wide response and management with steady ramping up of the hospital infrastructure through the three tiered Dedicated COVID facilities- Dedicated COVID Hospitals (DCHs) with ICU bed, ventilators etc., for critical care management; Dedicated COVID Health Centres (DCHCs) with oxygen beds and doctor on call facility; and COVID Care Centres (CCCs) with isolation beds. As on date, the country has 1723 DCH, 3883 DCHC and 11,689 CCC with a total of 15,89,105 isolation beds, 2,17,128 oxygen supported beds and 57,380 ICU beds. Effective treatment of the positive cases has resulted in a progressively dipping Case Fatality Rate, which is pegged at 1.82% today.

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf

Related

comments