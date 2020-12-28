Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet decides to commemorate 100 year anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to the State; events will be organised throughout the year starting from March 23, 2021 to create awareness on ideals & principles of Gandhiji.

Marking the centenary year of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Odisha, Odisha Cabinet headed by CM Naveen Patnaik decided to observe it in grand way & conduct different programmes from 23rd March for a year to spread the immortal ideals of ahimsa icon among youth and people of Odisha.

