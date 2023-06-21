Odisha Cabinet Approves Rs 3354-crore Mukhyamantri Sampurna Pushti Yojana MSPY

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cabinet has approved the “Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana(MSPY)”, which is aimed at transforming nutrition outcomes of the adolescent girls (15-19 years), pregnant women & lactating mothers, SAM, MAM and severely underweight children of under 6 years of age across the state over a period of five years commencing from FY 2023-24 with a projected cost of Rs 3354.40 Crore.

Key components of MSPY are; Nutrition for Adolescent Girls: a. Nutritional support such as eggs, ladoos, nutrition supplements, etc. shall be provisioned for all adolescent girls in the age group of 15 -19 years across the State.

b. Kishori Melas to be organised at the ICDS project level for screening of nutritionally at-risk adolescent girls (BMI, MUAC), anaemia screening and other TEC/ SBCC activities. Maternal Nutrition; a. Additional Take Home Ration in the form of nutrient rich food products, including millets, additional eggs, etc shall be provided to Pregnant Women & Lactating Mothers across the State. Nutrition for children under 6 years: a. Provisioning of augmented THR and additional eggs for SAM, MAM and Severely Underweight children.