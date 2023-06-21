Odisha Cabinet approved major rural road projects under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana, additional outlay of over Rs 1,000 crore for the ambitious ABADHA Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved several proposal. The state Cabinet also okayed to an additional outlay of over Rs 1,000 crore for the ambitious ABADHA Yojana.

In 2019, the Odisha government allocated Rs 3208 crore under the Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) scheme in three years to transform Puri into a world heritage city. During the cabinet meeting today, the State government decided to raise the amount to Rs 4224.22 crore.

Under MSPY, nutritional support such as eggs, ladoos, and nutrition supplement will be provisioned for all adolescent girls in the age group of 15 -19 years across the state.

Kishori Melas will be organised at the ICDS project level for screening of nutritionally at-risk adolescent girls, anaemia screening and othe activities.

Additional take home ration in the form of nutrient rich food products, including millets, additional eggs will be provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers across the state.

The Cabinet gave its nod for major rural road projects under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY). MMSY-Transferred Road Improvement Programme (TRIP) has been launched to improve roads transferred from PR department and other departments in order to provide better access to health and education facilities, improved connectivity and communication to Panchayats, school, colleges, hospital, other similar institutions, market, trade and commerce, tourist destinations etc which will improve living standard of the people living in faraway places detached from the mainstream.

The Cabinet approved implementation of the scheme for a period of 2 years from 2023-24 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 1893 crore. Cabinet has approved execution of projects with a length of 1814.92 Km approximately targeted to be taken up in 2023-24 & 2024-25 and for completion of all ongoing projects under this scheme.