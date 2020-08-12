Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cabinet approved 4 drinking water project tenders worth Rs 827 crore . Odisha Cabinet has approved rural piped water supply projects worth ₹211.86Cr in Baleswar & Mayurbhanj districts with funding from JJM. The projects will improve water supply in 223 villages of the two districts and benefit 1.72 lakh people.

OdishaCabinet chaired by Naveen Patnaik has approved rural piped water supply projects worth ₹194.91 Cr under JJM funding for two blocks in Cuttack district. The projects will be completed in 2 years to boost water supply in 43 GPs of the district, benefiting 2.15 lakh people.

Odisha Cabinet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved piped water supply projects worth ₹258.67 Cr under BASUDHA scheme in Koraput & Malkangiri districts. The projects will be completed in two years and supply potable drinking water to 1.6 lakh people in 374 villages.

Odisha Cabinet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik has approved rural piped water supply projects worth ₹134.82Cr under #BASUDHA for Kashinagar & Gumma blocks in Gajapati district. This will augment water supply in 103 villages of the district and benefit 59,198 people.

