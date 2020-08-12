Odisha Cabinet cleared 20 proposals

Bhubaneswar: 20 proposals approved in #Odisha Cabinet meeting today. The Cabinet meeting was presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy told reporters on Wednesday that the regimen relating to industry and factory have been amended and added that the industrial policy of 2007 and 2015 have been amended including the 1948 Factory Act.

The amendment to IPR Incentive will be beneficial to 300 industries. The overtime work from 75 hours has been increased to 115 hours. The workers will now avail 180 days of leave instead of 240 days.

The Cabinet decided that there will be conditional permission for the night shift duty of women workers. The Nirmal Plus and Nirmal Plus Plus schemes have got the nod of the Cabinet.

The Cabinet also decided to launch the Health Assurance Society which will benefit Biju Krushak Insurance beneficiaries. Nearly 70 lakh families will get free health service up to Rs 5 lakh.

The much-awaited western Odisha water supply project, Gangadhar Meher water supply project, has also got the nod of the state Cabinet. This project will supply water to 25,600 ha of land spread over 124 villages.

The Odisha Cabinet has also decided to provide land to those persons who had lost their land following beautification of Sri Mandir. The land losers will be provided with 6.661 acres at Mangalaghat in Puri. They are not required to pay the registration fee and stamp duty for the deal.

The State Cabinet has amended the Epidemic Act. The violators of the Act such as not adhering to social distancing, not using masks and spitting in public places will attract fine from Rs 1000 to Rs 10000 depending upon the degrees of the crime.

The State government has scrapped viva voce test for Group C recruitment. The candidates will now seat for written test only. Those who excel in written test, they will get the appointment.

