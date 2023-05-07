EducationOdia OrbitOdisha

Odisha BSE Matric exam results likely to be announced by May third week , +2 science and commerce results by May last week

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar: Odisha BSE Matric exam results likely to be announced by May third week and +2 science and commerce results by May last week; dates for publication of results to be announced soon, informs School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

OdAdmin
