Bhubaneswar: Odisha BJP delegation led by party State unit president Manmohan Samal reaches Naveen Niwas to invite BJD president Naveen Patnaik for the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP Govt scheduled tomorrow. Senior BJP leaders including Manmohan Samal, Suresh Pujari, Basanta Panda, Samir Mohanty & Nityananda Gond reach Naveen Niwas to invite outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik for the BJP govt’s swearing-in-ceremony on Wednesday.