Mumbai International Airport Revolutionizes Passenger Experience with its Digital Gateway solution

Creates infrastructure to expand its DigiYatra and Non-DigiYatra Facility with 68 eGates

To enable seamless travel for its Digi Yatra enrolled passengers, the airport has curated dedicated DigiYatra zones across all its gates. CSMIA is the only airport in the country with 34 entry lanes for exclusive use of Digi Yatra passengers.

CSMIA expanded the number of entry lanes from 24 to 68 without any structural modifications by adopting digital gateway solution

This expansion boosts the processing capacity of both the terminals [T1 and T2] Terminal 2’s capacity to an astounding 8,000 passengers per hour.

In another first, CSMIA will deploy Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning- enabled (AI/ML) cameras to enhance the overall security system at the kerbside.

Mumbai : Emerging as a beacon of innovation, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) unveils a significant expansion of its cutting-edge digital gateway program to enhance the travel experience for both DigiYatra and non digi yatra passengers. With increased terminal entry points (eGates) from 24 to an impressive 68, which is the highest number of e-gates at kerbside/landside in the country. The expansion will enhance the airport’s processing capacity to an astounding 7,440 passengers per hour at Terminal 2 (T2) and 2,160 at T1 which is 3X addition to the current capacity. With the introduction of the digital gateway the wait times are reduced to under one minute at the kerbside.

Introducing unparalleled convenience for its passengers, the expansion is truly remarkable. CSMIA’s Digital Gateway combines the benefits of technology, process excellence, big data analytics and design thinking to deliver exemplary passenger experience. Here, the number of terminal entry points has surged from 24 to 68, achieved solely through advanced technology without any need for any major civil works. The Digital Gateway at T2 now provides for 28 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates alongside 28 dedicated non-DigiYatra e-gates. Additionally, Terminal 1 (T1) features 6 dedicated DigiYatra e-gates and 6 non-DigiYatra e-gates, further enhancing the airport’s overall capacity and passenger experience.

In an ongoing development, an additional 118 e-gates are being deployed at the Pre-embarkation Security Check (PESC) area at T2 to further simplify passenger movement. With biometric validation, DigiYatra passengers can breeze through the e-gates without needing to show their ticket, boarding pass, or identity verification. The Digital Gateway solution leverages a variety of IoT sensors and biometric face pods integrated with the DigiYatra foundation to identify and guide passengers efficiently. This technology will further streamline passenger experience and minimize the processing time for non-DigiYatra passengers.

To assist first-time DigiYatra passengers, “Digi Buddies” have been deployed to guide passengers in using the self-service systems such as DigiYatra, CUSS, CUPPS, and SBD.

Commenting on the development, CSMIA spokesperson said, “We are excited to announce the significant expansion of our DigiYatra facility on our digital gateway platform at CSMIA. This initiative reflects our dedication to pioneering technological advancements that enhances passenger experience. By increasing the number of eGates and integrating advanced biometric systems, we are committed to ensuring swift, secure, and seamless travel for all our passengers. Our focus remains on enhancing efficiency and convenience, making CSMIA a global leader in airport innovation. “

In response to the increasing passenger traffic demand and forecasted growth, the airport is focusing on real-time information sharing and improved decision-making processes. With the launch of the digital gateway program, CSMIA has embarked on a transformative journey to elevate its passenger interaction zones. This robust digital platform, coupled with digital screens running dynamic content, captures passengers’ attention and broadcasts necessary information effectively. CSMIA continues to set new standards in airport technology, ensuring that passengers benefit from a seamless, efficient, and technologically advanced travel experience.