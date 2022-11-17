OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Odisha :BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha and BJP’s Pradip Purohit files nomination for the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, BJD candidate Barsha Singh Bariha and BJP’s Pradip Purohit today filed the nomination for the by-election to Padampur Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bargarh district.

Besides, the voting will be conducted on December 5 and the counting of votes and declaration of results will be conducted on December 10 , respectively.

Notably, the by-election for  the Padampur Assembly constituency  is being conducted following the death of sitting BJD MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha on October 3.

