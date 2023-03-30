Odisha: Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU train flagged off at Cuttack Railway Station by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw & Dharmendra Pradhan

Cuttack: Bhadrak-Nayagarh Town MEMU train flagged off at Cuttack Railway Station by Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw & Dharmendra Pradhan. The long-standing demand of the people of Bhadrak has been fulfilled by the inauguration of this train.

“Thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi and Central Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw for approving this railway project and above all showing their commitment for the development of Odisha and Odia by granting the request of young MLA @suryabanshibjp. This new train will provide improved railway infrastructure and facilities to the local citizens. Very soon Bande Bharat movement will start in Odisha. With the blessings of the Lord, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the advice of the Railway Minister, the chariot of progress will move in Odisha and Odisha will have a great contribution in the economy of the country,” said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.