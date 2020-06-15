Odisha: Bhadrak District reports 19 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 177

Bhadrak: Bhadrak District reports 19 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, tally at 177.
It should be noted that Odisha reports 146 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, Tally at 4055.
New positive cases: 146
In quarantine: 128
Local contacts: 18
District wise cases
1. Khordha: 7
2. Nayagarh: 4
3. Jharsuguda: 1
4. Raygada: 5
5. Cuttack : 19
6. Jagatsinghpur: 4
7. Balasore : 8
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Angul: 6
10. Ganjam:8
11. Sonepur:2
12. Bhadrak:19
13. Kandhamal:48
14. Sambalpur: 1
15. Sundergarh: 4
16. Fire personnel returned from Amphan duty in West Bengal: 9
New recoveries: 114
Cumulative tested: 202513
Positive: 4055
Recovered: 2708
Active cases: 1333