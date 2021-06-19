Odisha: Bhadrak District reports 139 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhadrak: Bhadrak District reports 139 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 3427 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours; State’s positive tally at 8,73,925. Odisha reports 42 deaths due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours; death toll mounts to 3550.

Covid-19 Report For 18th June

New Positive Cases: 3427

In quarantine: 1954

Local contacts: 1473

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 138

2. Balasore: 261

3. Bargarh: 52

4. Bhadrak: 139

5. Balangir: 40

6. Boudh: 31

7. Cuttack: 396

8. Deogarh: 22

9. Dhenkanal: 78

10. Gajapati: 27

11. Ganjam: 26

12. Jagatsinghpur: 108

13. Jajpur: 285

14. Jharsuguda: 10

15. Kalahandi: 35

16. Kandhamal: 41

17. Kendrapada: 111

18. Keonjhar: 47

19. Khurda: 553

20. Koraput: 72

21. Malkangiri: 38

22. Mayurbhanj: 162

23. Nawarangpur: 60

24. Nayagarh: 142

25. Nuapada: 20

26. Puri: 217

27. Rayagada: 94

28. Sambalpur: 32

29. Sonepur: 30

30. Sundargarh: 78

31. State Pool: 82

New recovery: 6252

Cumulative tested: 13028817

Positive: 873925

Recovered: 829851

Active cases: 40471