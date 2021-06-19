Odisha: Angul District reports 138 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Angul: Angul District reports 138 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 3427 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours; State’s positive tally at 8,73,925. Odisha reports 42 deaths due to Covid19 in the last 24 hours; death toll mounts to 3550.
Covid-19 Report For 18th June
New Positive Cases: 3427
In quarantine: 1954
Local contacts: 1473
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 138
2. Balasore: 261
3. Bargarh: 52
4. Bhadrak: 139
5. Balangir: 40
6. Boudh: 31
7. Cuttack: 396
8. Deogarh: 22
9. Dhenkanal: 78
10. Gajapati: 27
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 108
13. Jajpur: 285
14. Jharsuguda: 10
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 41
17. Kendrapada: 111
18. Keonjhar: 47
19. Khurda: 553
20. Koraput: 72
21. Malkangiri: 38
22. Mayurbhanj: 162
23. Nawarangpur: 60
24. Nayagarh: 142
25. Nuapada: 20
26. Puri: 217
27. Rayagada: 94
28. Sambalpur: 32
29. Sonepur: 30
30. Sundargarh: 78
31. State Pool: 82
New recovery: 6252
Cumulative tested: 13028817
Positive: 873925
Recovered: 829851
Active cases: 40471