Bhubaneswar : Amid corona scare, the newly opened Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in the Berhampur city has been sealed by Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) for flouting Covid-19 norms here on Saturday.

According to sources, a team of officials raided the shop and found huge crowd as it was newly opened but also there was open violation of Covid norms. Therefore the officials sealed the outlet until further orders.