People of rural areas will get regular healthcare services in haat-bazaars: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: In the review meeting of Health Department held at CM House today, Chief Minister Mr Bhupesh Baghel gave instructions to ensure effective implementation of heart bazaar clinic scheme, in order to provide regular healthcare facilities to the people in rural areas. Mr. Baghel has directed to ensure that the medical teams regularly visit haat-bazaars, people are provided health check up and treatment facilities along with medicines free of cost. Chief Minister also gave instructions to recruit doctors and medical staff, and arrange ambulances for haat-bazaar clinics, as per the requirement. Chief Minister said that the strengthening of Haat-Bazaar Clinic Scheme will also help in COVID-19 management. Chief Minister thoroughly reviewed the preparations for prevention of the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic. He assured that there would be no shortage of funds and resources. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Mr TS Singhdev, Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Mr Ravindra Choubey, Chief Secretary Mr Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Mr. Subrat Sahu, Principal Secretary Health Dr. Alok Shukla, Secretary Ms Shehla Nigar, Special Secretary Mr. CR Prasanna, Director NHM Dr Priyanka Shukla, Management Director of CGMSC Mr. Kartikeya Goyal and other senior officials.

In the meeting, Chief Minister reviewed construction of medical colleges in Kanker, Korba and Mahasamund, recruitment of doctors and medical staff and procurement of medical equipment. Chief Minister gave instructions to complete the acquisition process of Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Medical College as soon as possible. Minister said that patients in all the government hospitals should be provided free of cost medicines, and shops of generic medicines should be run in hospital premises.

Instructions were given to meet the shortage of technical officers through deputation and to complete the infrastructure development works in the hospitals, through CGMSC, within given time limit while adhering to the quality standards.

To prevent and prepare for the third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister gave instructions to make proper arrangement of oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, plants for oxygen supply, oxygen cylinders etc. from district hospitals to community health centers. In the meeting, officials were directed to take necessary action to benefit maximum number of people under Khubchand Baghel Ayushman Bharat Yojana. It was informed in the meeting that necessary arrangements are being made for prevention of third wave of corona. This includes establishment of OT, labor room, blood bank and Hummer lab in 179 government hospitals including district hospitals, community health centers. Chief Minister also instructed to recruit medical staffs in these health facilities, as per the requirement. The demand for exemption in Nursing Home Act was discussed in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that in last six months, the number of ventilators for the treatment of corona victims have been increased from 280 to 723, ICU beds increased from 406 to 629, oxygen concentrators increased from 1061 to 5142, oxygen cylinders increased from 5203 to 14,744, oxygen plants increased from 6. 23 and the number of multi para monitors has been increased from 624 to 1124. In view of the third wave of corona, 5 oxygen concentrators, 15 oxygen beds, 15 jumbo cylinders, 4 ICU beds have been arranged in all PHCs. Oxygen beds, 30 ICU beds, 2 infant ventilators and oxygen supply are being provided in all the district hospitals. Similarly, necessary arrangements are being made in medical colleges as well.