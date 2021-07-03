Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Chairman of Chhattisgarh Electricity Regulatory Commission, Mr. Hemant Verma

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel today administered oath of office, secrecy and allegiance to the Constitution to the newly-appointed Chairman of Chhattisgarh Electricity Regulatory Commission Mr. Hemant Verma, in a program organized at his residence office in capital Raipur this morning. Chief Minister extended his best wishes to Mr. Hemant Verma, for becoming the fifth chairman of Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Special Secretary Energy and Chairman of Chhattisgarh Power Companies Mr. Ankit Anand, MD of Chhattisgarh State Power Holding Company Ltd. Mrs. Ujjwala Baghel, MD of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Ltd. Mr. Harsh Gautam, MD of Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Mr. S.D. Telang, MD of Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd. Mr. N.K. Bijora, Member of Chhattisgarh Electricity Regulatory Commission Mr. Vinod Deshmukh, Mr. P.K. Deshmukh, Mr. Pramod Gupta, Secretary Mr. M.S. Ratnam, Director Chhattisgarh Electricity Regulatory Commission Mr. S.P. Shukla, Nodal Officer Mr. Manoj Verma were present on the occasion.

It is worth mentioning that originally a resident of Chhattisgarh, Mr. Verma completed his entire education in Bhilai and Raipur. Mr. Verma obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from NIT Raipur in 1985 and Master’s degree in Energy Studies and MBA in Finance from IIT Delhi. He has been working in the power sector for the last 30 years. He has vast experience of working in government sector as well as private sector. His next five years’ tenure as chairman will be important in determining the direction of development of power sector in the state. His experience will prove beneficial in utilizing the maximum potential of coal based power generation in Chhattisgarh and also in ensuring 24×7 quality power supply at affordable rates to the common consumers.