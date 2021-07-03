NABARD sanctioned assistance of Rs 388 crore to Odisha under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for drinking water, roads

Bhubaneswar: The NABARD has sanctioned assistance of Rs 388 crore to the Odisha Government under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for setting up of four mega piped drinking water supply Projects, one each in Koraput district’s Boipariguda block, Baleswar district’s Nilgiri block and two in Malkangiri district’s Malkangiri and Kalimela blocks.

This sanction also includes construction and upgradation of 20 village roads across 15 districts in the State.

The water supply projects would provide 70 LPCD of clean, safe and hygienic portable drinking water at the consumer end through Functional Household Tape Connection (FHTC) with eight hours of supply. On completion, the projects are expected to provide water to 2.57 lakh people in 467 villages in achieving the goal of supplying drinking water in the State by the year 2022.

The road projects are expected to improve the livelihood of 1.52 lakh people in 162 villages.

During the current financial year, critical rural infrastructure projects of drinking water, irrigation and rural connectivity (roads and bridges) are being planned to be supported under RIDF-XXVII. The cumulative sanction under the RIDF for the current year and the sanction since inception of RIDF stand at Rs 691 crore and Rs 28,732 crore, respectively.

The State Govt. accords top priority to mega piped water supply projects followed by projects under irrigation and rural connectivity. These infrastructure supports under RIDF would play a key role in supporting rural economy by improving the livelihoods of millions of people.