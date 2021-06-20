Odisha: Bargarh District Reports 51 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Bargarh District Reports 51 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,577 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 19th June

New Positive Cases 3577

In quarantine: 2039

Local contacts: 1538

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

Angul: 127 Balasore: 205 Bargarh: 51 Bhadrak: 186 Balangir: 36 Boudh: 59 Cuttack: 407 Deogarh: 12 Dhenkanal: 96 Gajapati: 29 Ganjam: 27 Jagatsinghpur: 103 Jajpur: 337 Jharsuguda: 13 Kalahandi: 41 Kandhamal: 41 Kendrapada: 141 Keonjhar: 61 Khurda: 571 Koraput: 59 Malkangiri: 86 Mayurbhanj: 187 Nawarangpur: 57 Nayagarh: 114 Nuapada: 19 Puri: 237 Rayagada: 88 Sambalpur: 31 Sonepur: 29 Sundargarh: 43 State Pool: 84

New recovery: 5281

Cumulative tested: 13095199

Positive: 877502

Recovered: 835132

Active cases: 38727