Mahindra launches new range of rice transplanters to improve productivity and income potential of rice farmers in Telangana

Hyderabad: Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group and the world’s largest manufacturer of tractors by volume, today launched a new range of rice transplanters in Telangana.

A rice transplanter is specialised labour and time-saving machine that ensures uniform transplanting of paddy seedlings. The new technology will help increase yield and overcome issues related to labour shortage, especially during these difficult times.

The Mahindra PlantingMaster Paddy 4RO is India’s first 4-row ride-on type rice transplanter. The new technology offers state-of-the-art features, quality and ease of operation. For smaller farms, Mahindra offers the Mahindra MP461 rice transplanter, a walk behind model, priced at INR 2.8 lakh. Mahindra’s rice transplanters are designed by Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan and are customised to the specific needs of Indian rice farmers.

At INR 7.5 lakh, the Mahindra PlantingMaster Paddy 4RO ride-on type transplanter is the most competitively priced transplanter in India. It is best suited for farmers with larger holdings and rental entrepreneurs. It comes with sophisticated features such as four-wheel drive technology, power steering, smile U-turn – 180-degree turning radius and a host of features for driver comfort and convenience.

Commenting on the importance of mechanisation in rice farming, Hemant Sikka, President – Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, we want to change the way rice farming is done. In spite of India being the second largest rice-producing country in the world, our rice cultivation continues to be under-mechanised. While mechanisation in land preparation and rice harvesting is widespread, less than one per cent of rice transplanting is mechanised. The mechanisation of rice transplanting will allow timeliness and speed of operations, lower cost of cultivation and increased yields. With the introduction of our new portfolio of rice transplanters, with our partners Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan, we want to enable income growth for millions of Indian rice farmers, including in Telangana, where farmers are also experiencing challenges related to labour shortage due to COVID.”

Talking about the launch of the Mahindra PlantingMaster Paddy 4RO, Kairas Vakharia – Senior Vice President, Farm Machinery, M&M Ltd., said: “We are proud to launch our portfolio of rice transplanters in Telangana. Farmers in Telangana who have tried this new technology last season reported growth in crop yields of 10 per cent and more. Designed and developed by our partners Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery of Japan, the new rice transplanters offer high precision, are durable and have a lower operating cost. They are backed by Mahindra’s extensive service and spares network and help augment our presence in the rice transplanter market in India.”

Mechanised transplanting ensures uniformity in planting depth, plant-to-plant distance, row-to-row distance and number of saplings per spot. With uniform spacing, each plant gets equal nutrients, proper sunlight, and adequate airflow, ensuring a healthier crop and ultimately higher yields. Mahindra’s rice transplanters have adjustments to accommodate different paddy varieties, agronomic practices, and field conditions. Farmers can set the machine for plant-to-plant distance and planting depth.

Besides service and spares, Mahindra and its network of dealers also offer training to farmers on paddy nursery preparation and transplanter operation and maintenance.