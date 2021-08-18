Odisha: Balsore District Reports 30 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Balsore District Reports 30 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 993 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 17th August

New Positive Cases: 993

Of which 0-18 years: 138

In quarantine: 578

Local contacts: 415

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 18

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 13

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 95

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 32

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 51

13. Jajpur: 60

14. Jharsuguda: 2

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kandhamal: 7

17. Kendrapada: 15

18. Keonjhar: 10

19. Khurda: 419

20. Koraput: 1

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 42

23. Nawarangpur: 1

24. Nayagarh: 16

25. Nuapada: 1

26. Puri: 25

27. Rayagada: 3

28. Sambalpur: 11

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 8

31. State Pool: 93

New recoveries: 1064

Cumulative tested: 17208248

Positive: 997146

Recovered: 980471

Active cases: 9536