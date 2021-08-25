Odisha: Balasore District Reports 56 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 56 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 887 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 24th August
New Positive Cases: 887
Of which 0-18 years: 131
In quarantine: 515
Local contacts: 372
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 27
2. Balasore: 56
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Boudh: 1
6. Cuttack: 119
7. Deogarh: 9
8. Dhenkanal: 16
9. Gajapati: 3
10. Ganjam: 2
11. Jagatsinghpur: 37
12. Jajpur: 43
13. Jharsuguda: 5
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 15
17. Keonjhar: 19
18. Khurda: 323
19. Koraput: 4
20. Malkangiri: 2
21. Mayurbhanj: 31
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 11
24. Nuapada: 3
25. Puri: 39
26. Rayagada: 2
27. Sambalpur: 21
28. Sundargarh: 7
29. State Pool: 69
New recoveries: 1035
Cumulative tested: 17666741
Positive: 1003210
Recovered: 987369
Active cases: 8226
