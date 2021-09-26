Odisha: Balasore District Reports 38 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 38 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 585 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 25th September

New Positive Cases: 585

Of which 0-18 years: 96

In quarantine: 342

Local contacts: 243

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 13

2. Balasore: 38

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 6

6. Cuttack: 67

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Ganjam: 6

10. Jagatsinghpur: 26

11. Jajpur: 36

12. Jharsuguda: 7

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 2

15. Kendrapada: 12

16. Keonjhar: 7

17. Khurda: 206

18. Koraput: 4

19. Malkangiri: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 25

21. Nayagarh: 4

22. Nuapada: 1

23. Puri: 22

24. Rayagada: 2

25. Sambalpur: 19

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 13

28. State Pool: 47

New recoveries: 601

Cumulative tested: 19726507

Positive: 1024320

Recovered: 1010183

Active cases: 5909