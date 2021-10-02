Odisha: Balasore District Reports 25 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Balasore District Reports 25 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 478 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 1st October
New Positive Cases: 478
Of which 0-18 years: 57
In quarantine: 281
Local contacts: 197
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 7
2. Balasore: 25
3. Bhadrak: 4
4. Cuttack: 57
5. Dhenkanal: 12
6. Gajapati: 2
7. Ganjam: 3
8. Jagatsinghpur: 29
9. Jajpur: 16
10. Jharsuguda: 7
11. Kalahandi: 1
12. Kendrapada: 3
13. Keonjhar: 1
14. Khurda: 211
15. Malkangiri: 1
16. Mayurbhanj: 13
17. Nayagarh: 2
18. Puri: 14
19. Sambalpur: 12
20. Sonepur: 1
21. Sundargarh: 10
22. State Pool: 47
New recoveries: 691
Cumulative tested: 20103496
Positive: 1027431
Recovered: 1013833
Active cases: 5336