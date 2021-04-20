Odisha: Balangir District reports 322 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Balangir: Balangir District reports 322 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 4761 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; Khordha reports maximum 820 cases

In quarantine: 2785

Local contacts: 1976

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 81

2. Balasore: 84

3. Bargarh: 198

4. Bhadrak: 63

5. Balangir: 322

6. Boudh: 23

7. Cuttack: 176

8. Deogarh: 31

9. Dhenkanal: 6

10. Gajapati: 31

11. Ganjam: 49

12. Jagatsinghpur: 22

13. Jajpur: 86

14. Jharsuguda: 234

15. Kalahandi: 167

16. Kandhamal: 25

17. Kendrapada: 50

18. Keonjhar: 103

19. Khurda: 820

20. Koraput: 31

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 86

23. Nawarangpur: 154

24. Nayagarh: 63

25. Nuapada: 534

26. Puri: 193

27. Rayagada: 60

28. Sambalpur: 183

29. Sonepur: 47

30. Sundargarh: 673

31. State Pool:160

New recovery: 1503

Cumulative tested: 9668401

Positive: 377464

Recovered: 347637

Active case: 27821