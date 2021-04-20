Odisha: Bargarh District reports 198 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Bargarh: Bargarh District reports 198 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha reports 4761 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours; Khordha reports maximum 820 cases
In quarantine: 2785
Local contacts: 1976
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 81
2. Balasore: 84
3. Bargarh: 198
4. Bhadrak: 63
5. Balangir: 322
6. Boudh: 23
7. Cuttack: 176
8. Deogarh: 31
9. Dhenkanal: 6
10. Gajapati: 31
11. Ganjam: 49
12. Jagatsinghpur: 22
13. Jajpur: 86
14. Jharsuguda: 234
15. Kalahandi: 167
16. Kandhamal: 25
17. Kendrapada: 50
18. Keonjhar: 103
19. Khurda: 820
20. Koraput: 31
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 86
23. Nawarangpur: 154
24. Nayagarh: 63
25. Nuapada: 534
26. Puri: 193
27. Rayagada: 60
28. Sambalpur: 183
29. Sonepur: 47
30. Sundargarh: 673
31. State Pool:160
New recovery: 1503
Cumulative tested: 9668401
Positive: 377464
Recovered: 347637
Active case: 27821