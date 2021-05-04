Odisha: Balangir District reports 305 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Balangir: Balangir District reports 305 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Odisha reports 8,216 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; Khordha sees the maximum 1,271 cases followed by Sundargarh (636), Cuttack (447), Puri (402)
Covid-19 Report For 3rd May
New Positive Cases: 8216
In quarantine: 4684
Local contacts: 3532
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 394
2. Balasore: 302
3. Bargarh: 375
4. Bhadrak: 63
5. Balangir: 305
6. Boudh: 98
7. Cuttack: 447
8. Deogarh: 98
9. Dhenkanal: 47
10. Gajapati: 121
11. Ganjam: 69
12. Jagatsinghpur: 106
13. Jajpur: 347
14. Jharsuguda: 316
15. Kalahandi: 238
16. Kandhamal: 77
17. Kendrapada: 87
18. Keonjhar: 129
19. Khurda: 1271
20. Koraput: 133
21. Malkangiri: 32
22. Mayurbhanj: 190
23. Nawarangpur: 319
24. Nayagarh: 250
25. Nuapada: 261
26. Puri: 402
27. Rayagada: 232
28. Sambalpur: 385
29. Sonepur: 248
30. Sundargarh: 636
31. State Pool: 238
New recoveries: 6488
Cumulative tested: 10271003
Positive: 479752
Recovered: 404063
Active cases: 73548