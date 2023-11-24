Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Winter Session Adjourned Sine Die 26 Days Ahead Of Schedule; the session was scheduled to continue till December 30.

Speaker Pramila Mallik adjourned the House sine die after BJD chief whip Prashanta Muduli brought a motion in this regard and MLAs Sashi Bhusan Behera and Bhupinder Singh seconded the motion. The MLAs of Opposition BJP and Congress staged a walkout in protest against the motion.

The winter session had a total of 30 business days. The House was scheduled to transact official business for 23 days, with six days reserved for Private Members’ Business (Bills and Resolutions).

However, the Odisha Assembly remained paralysed over the issue of the sale of land by tribals in scheduled areas to non-tribals and saw transactions of business for only 4 days.