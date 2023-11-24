Govt of Odisha approved 12 key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of INR 84,918.75 crore

Bhubaneswar: Govt of Odisha under the visionary leadership of CM Sri Naveen Patnaik, approved 12 key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of INR 84,918.75 crore. These projects are poised to create employment opportunities for 42,281 people across various sectors.

These large investments will be made in the Apparel & Textiles, Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia, Steel, Power & Renewable Energy, Chemical & Petro chemical downstream sectors further contributing to Odisha’s manufacturing capabilities.

These projects will be strategically located across the State, including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarh districts.