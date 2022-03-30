Odisha Assembly :interim budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-2023 sees 5.6 percent higher Capital outlay

Bhubaneswar: As state finance minister Niranjan Pujari lays the interim budget for financial year 2022-23 today in the Odisha Assembly , the capital outlay is up by 55.6 percent of the GSDP of the state budget with its multiplier effect as an allocation of around 25-30 percent of the gross state domestic product(GSDP) in the vote on account for the coming four months of the financial year.

Besides, Provisions under the major state sector schemes for infrastructure development include Rs 300 crore under Biju Expressway, 178 crores under State Capital Project( Including Capital Road), 1408 crore under Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture(ABADHA) at Puri.

Similarly Rs 200 under Ekrama Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action Plan(EKAMRA), Rs 200 crore under Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative(SAMALEI) and 150 crores for Integrated Development of Heritage, Monument and Tourist Destinations.

Further, Rs 1688 crore has been allocated under the Biju Setu Yojna(BSY), Rs 1100 crore under Pradhan Mantri Grama Sadak Yojana(PMGSY), Rs 675 crore under Mukshyamantri Sadak Yojana(MMSY), Rs 150 crore for Connecting Unconnected Villages in Difficult Areas(CUVDA), Rs 150 crore for Connection of Missing Road Links(CMRL) and Rs 340 crore under Transferred Road Improvement Programme(TRIP).