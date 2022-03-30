Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

New Delhi :Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 02nd January 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.
State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXth Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed) w.e.f. 01.04.2022 to 10.04.2022.
The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.
ANNEXURE
Electoral Bond Scheme – 2018
29 Existing Authorized Branches
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|Name of the Branch & Address
|Branch Code No.
|
|Delhi
|Delhi Main Branch
11, Parliament Street,
New Delhi – 110001
|00691
|
|Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh
|Chandigarh Main Branch
SCO 43-48, Banking Square, Sector-17B, Chandigarh, Distt: Chandigarh
State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017
|00628
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|Shimla Main Branch
Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla, District : Shimla
State: Himachal Pradesh,
Pin : 171003
|00718
|
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch
Badami Bagh
Cantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir
State: Jammu & Kashmir
|02295
|
|Uttarakhand
|Dehra Dun Main Branch
4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand, District : Dehradun
|00630
|
|Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office Sector
10 B Gandhinagar
Distt: Gandhinagar,
State : Gujarat Pin:382010.
|01355
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|Bhopal Main Branch T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh,
District : Bhopal,
State: Madhya Pradesh,
Pin : 462003
|01308
|
|Chhattisgarh
|Raipur Main Branch
P.B.NO.29/61,
Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur,
District : Raipur
State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001
|00461
|
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur Main Branch
P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate
Pin : 302003
|00656
|
|Maharashtra
|Mumbai Main Branch
Mumbai Samachar Marg
|00300
|
|Goa,
Lakshadweep
|Panaji Branch
Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,
Dayanand Bandodkar Marg,
Panaji, Goa.
State : Goa, Pin: 403001
|00509
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Lucknow Main Branch
Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
District :Lucknow,
State: Uttar Pradesh
|00125
|
|Odisha
|Bhubaneswar Main Branch
P.B.NO.14, Bhubaneswar
District : Khurda
|00041
|
|West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar
|Kolkata Main Branch
Samriddhi Bhawan
State: West Bengal. 3
Pin : 700001
|00001
|
|Bihar
|Patna Main Branch
West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna,
Bihar. Pin: 800001
|00152
|
|Jharkhand
|Ranchi Branch
Court Compound,
Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,
State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001
|00167
|
|Sikkim
|Gangtok Branch
M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM
Dist: East Sikkim
State : Sikkim Pin : 737101
|00232
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Itanagar Branch
TT Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh
District : Papumpare
State : Arunachal Pradesh
Pin : 791111
|06091
|
|Nagaland
|Kohima Branch
Near deputy commissioner’s office
Kohima
Nagaland Pin: 797001
|00214
|
|Assam
|Guwahati Branch
Pan Bazar, MG Road,
Kamrup, Guwahati, Pin: 781001
|00078
|
|Manipur
|Imphal Branch
M G Avenue, Imphal west
Manipur
Pin: 795001
|00092
|
|Meghalaya
|Shilong Branch
MG Road, Near General PO
Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E),
Meghalaya, Pin: 793001
|00181
|
|Mizoram
|Aizawl Branch
Solomns cave
District: Aizawl, Mizoram
Pin: 796001
|01539
|
|Tripura
|Agartala Branch
Hari Ganga Basak road,
Agartala
District: Tripura (W), Tripura
Pin: 799001
|00002
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|Visakhapatnam Branch
Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction, Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off, Visakhapatnam,
District: Visakhapatnam
State : Andhra Pradesh
Pin : 530002
|00952
|
|Telangana
|Hyderabad Main Branch
Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.
|00847
|
|Tamil Nadu and Puducherry
|Chennai Main Branch
336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys, Chennai.
State: Tamil Nadu
|00800
|
|Karnataka
|Bengaluru Main Branch
Post Bag No.5310,
St. Marks Road, Bangalore,
District :Bangalore Urban,
State: Karnataka, Pin : 560001
|00813
|
|Kerala
|Thiruvananthapuram Branch
P.B.No.14, M.G.Road, Thiruvananthapuram,
State: Kerala, Pin: 695001
|00941