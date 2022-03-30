Sale of Electoral Bonds at Authorized Branches of State Bank of India (SBI)

New Delhi :Government of India has notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018 vide Gazette Notification No. 20 dated 02nd January 2018. As per provisions of the Scheme, Electoral Bonds may be purchased by a person (as defined in item No. 2 (d) of Gazette Notification), who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. A person being an individual can buy Electoral Bonds, either singly or jointly with other individuals. Only the Political Parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951) and which secured not less than one per cent of the votes polled in the last General Election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of the State, shall be eligible to receive the Electoral Bonds. The Electoral Bonds shall be encashed by an eligible Political Party only through a Bank account with the Authorized Bank.

State Bank of India (SBI), in the XXth  Phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash Electoral Bonds through its 29 Authorized Branches ( as per list enclosed)  w.e.f. 01.04.2022 to 10.04.2022.

The Electoral Bonds shall be valid for fifteen calendar days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee Political Party if the Electoral Bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The Electoral Bond deposited by an eligible Political Party in its account shall be credited on the same day.

 

ANNEXURE

Electoral Bond Scheme – 2018

29 Existing Authorized Branches

Sl. No. State/UT Name of the Branch & Address Branch Code No.
Delhi Delhi Main Branch

11, Parliament Street,

New Delhi – 110001

 00691
Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh Chandigarh Main Branch

SCO 43-48, Banking Square, Sector-17B, Chandigarh, Distt: Chandigarh

State: Chandigarh, Pin : 160017

 00628
Himachal Pradesh Shimla Main Branch

Near Kali Bari Temple, The Mall, Shimla, District : Shimla

State: Himachal Pradesh,

Pin : 171003

 00718
Jammu and Kashmir Badami Bagh (Srinagar) Branch

Badami Bagh

Cantonment, Srinagar, Kashmir
Dist : Badgam,

State: Jammu & Kashmir
Pin : 190001

 02295
Uttarakhand Dehra Dun Main Branch

4, Convent Road, Dehradun Uttarakhand, District : Dehradun
State: Uttarakhand Pin : 248001

 00630
Gujarat, Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Gandhinagar Branch, I Floor, Zonal Office Sector
10 B Gandhinagar

Distt: Gandhinagar,

State : Gujarat Pin:382010.

 01355
Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Main Branch T.T.Nagar,Bhopal-462003, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh,

District : Bhopal,

State: Madhya Pradesh,

Pin : 462003

 01308
Chhattisgarh Raipur Main Branch

P.B.NO.29/61,

Jaistambh Chowk, Raipur,

District : Raipur

State : Chhatisgarh Pin: 492001

 00461
Rajasthan Jaipur Main Branch

P.B.No.72, Sanganeri Gate
Jaipur, Rajasthan District: Jaipur, State: Rajasthan.

Pin : 302003

 00656
Maharashtra

 

 Mumbai Main Branch

Mumbai Samachar Marg
Horniman Circle, Fort, Mumbai, Maharashtra   Pin: 400001

 00300

 
Goa,

Lakshadweep

 

 Panaji Branch

Opp : Hotel Mandovi, Dayanand,

Dayanand Bandodkar Marg,

Panaji, Goa.
District : North Goa,

State : Goa, Pin: 403001

 00509
Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Main Branch

Tarawali Kothi, Motimahal Marg, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

District :Lucknow,

State: Uttar Pradesh
Pin : 226001

 00125
Odisha Bhubaneswar Main Branch

P.B.NO.14, Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar

District : Khurda
State: Odisha, Pin : 751001

 00041
West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Kolkata Main Branch

Samriddhi Bhawan
1, Strand Road, Kolkata, West Bengal, District :Kolkata.

State: West Bengal. 3

Pin : 700001

 00001
Bihar Patna Main Branch

West Gandhi Maidhan, Patna,

Bihar. Pin: 800001

 00152
Jharkhand Ranchi Branch

Court Compound,

Jharkhand, District : Ranchi,

State: Jharkhand, Pin : 834001

 00167
Sikkim Gangtok Branch

M G Marg, Gangtok SIKKIM

Dist: East Sikkim

State : Sikkim Pin : 737101

 00232
Arunachal Pradesh Itanagar Branch

TT Marg,VIP Road Bank Tinali, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh

District : Papumpare

State : Arunachal Pradesh

Pin : 791111

 06091
Nagaland Kohima Branch

Near deputy commissioner’s office

Kohima

Nagaland Pin: 797001

 00214
Assam Guwahati Branch

Pan Bazar, MG Road,

Kamrup, Guwahati, Pin: 781001

 00078
Manipur Imphal Branch

M G Avenue, Imphal west

Manipur

Pin: 795001

 00092
Meghalaya Shilong Branch

MG Road, Near General PO

Shillong, District: Khasi Hills (E),

Meghalaya, Pin: 793001

 00181
Mizoram Aizawl Branch

Solomns cave

District: Aizawl, Mizoram

Pin: 796001

 

 01539
Tripura Agartala Branch

Hari Ganga Basak road,

Agartala

District: Tripura (W), Tripura

Pin: 799001

 

 00002
Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam Branch

Rednam Gardens, Jail Road, Junction, Opp. Pages/Vodaphone Off, Visakhapatnam,

District: Visakhapatnam

State : Andhra Pradesh

Pin : 530002

 

 00952
Telangana Hyderabad Main Branch

Bank Street, Koti, Hyderabad.
District : Hyderabad
State: Telangana
Pin : 500095

 

 00847
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Chennai Main Branch

336/166, Thambuchetty Street, Parrys, Chennai.

State: Tamil Nadu
Pin : 600001

 

 00800
Karnataka Bengaluru Main Branch

Post Bag No.5310,

St. Marks Road, Bangalore,

District :Bangalore Urban,

State: Karnataka, Pin : 560001

 00813
Kerala Thiruvananthapuram Branch

P.B.No.14, M.G.Road, Thiruvananthapuram,
District : Thiruvananthapuram,

State: Kerala, Pin: 695001

 

 00941

 

