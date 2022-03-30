37 Cantonment Hospitals to start Ayurveda clinics from May 01, 2022

New Delhi : With a view to provide benefits of Indian traditional Ayurveda System of medicine to a wider clientele, Ministry of Defence has decided to operationalise Ayurveda Centres at 37 Cantonment Hospitals across the country from May 01, 2022.

The decision was taken at a recent high level meeting held between the Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and the Secretary Ministry of AYUSH, Vaidya Rakesh Kotecha. The move will make available well-established and time-tested therapies of Ayurveda to the residents of Cantonments including Armed Forces personnel, their families and civilians availing health services from these hospitals.

To support this initiative, Ministry of AYUSH is providing skilled AYUSH Doctors and Pharmacists to these 37 Cantonment Hospitals. It has also been decided that officials of Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence and Ministry of AYUSH would work in close collaboration to make these 37 Ayurveda Centres functional.

The list of these Cantonment Hospitals is being given below:

List of 37 Cantonment Board Hospitals to operationalise Ayurveda Centres 1 Agra 2 Allahabad 3 Bareilly 4 Dehradun 5 Mhow 6 Pachmarhi 7 Shahjahanpur 8 Jabalpur 9 Badami Bagh 10 Barrackpore 11 Ahmedabad 12 Dehuroad 13 Khadki 14 Secunderabad 15 Dagshai 16 Ferozepur 17 Jalandhar 18 Jammu 19 Jutogh 20 Kasauli 21 Khasyol 22 Subathu 23 Jhansi 24 Babina 25 Roorkee 26 Danapur 27 Kamptee 28 Ranikhet 29 Lansdowne 30 Ramgarh 31 Mathura 32 Belgaum 33 Morar 34 Wellington 35 Amritsar 36 Bakloh 37 Dalhousie