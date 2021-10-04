Odisha: Anti-narcotics drive, 63 arrested in two months, huge quantity of contrabands seized in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The police after launching an anti-narcotics drive across Jagatsinghpur district in the last two months have registered as many as 34 narcotics cases in different police stations, arrested 63 persons about one kg of brown sugars and narcotics substances have seized worth over Rs lakhs including, a huge amount of cash, two-wheelers, gold ornaments from possession of alleged drug peddlers, informed district Superintendent of Police [SP] Akhileshvar Singh.

The district police on Friday in a major breakthrough seized 250grma brown sugars, a sum of Rs 21 Lakh, and 153 grams gold ornaments from three persons including a woman from Erasama police limits and three-drug traders arrested 271 grams of narcotics were recovered from their possession from Kujanga police areas.

According to police sources informed that as many as 10 narcotics cases violating NDPS Act U/S 21 [b] and 29 [1] have registered in Jagatsinghpur police station, followed by Paradip 4, Kujanga 3, Erasama 3, Tirtol 4, Balikuda 2, Abhyachandpur 2 and Raghunathpur 1 in last two months. The alleged drug traders after an arrest have been forwarded to the court and many of them have been languishing in jail.

The district SP Singh after assuming office launched this anti-narcotics drive in Jagatsinghpur and officers in uniforms in police stations had been asked to implement the initiative strictly and SP in his personal endeavor had been monitoring the drive as consequence the drug trades came down significantly and the process to continue instantly in district SP Singh said. Moreover, we are searching the alleged drug suppliers who’s through narcotics substances and banned drugs are reaching in the district, SP added.

The initiative of SP finishing drug trade in the district has been highly appreciated in the public domain, while people have raised voices against the efficiency of district excise department and other agencies assigned controlling drug business, the report said that basically, youths are luring with drug consumption due to its unrestricted supply in the district. [Ends]