Odisha: Dead Wheal Shark recovered from Erasama coast

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Erasama: A 20 foot long and 4-foot wide carcass of a dead wheal shark was found in Ramatara coastal village near Erasama offshore on Monday wee hours, Kujanga forest division staff recovered the dead marine species on getting information from villagers sent for postmortem. The report said that the local fishermen from Ramatara village while returning shore after fishing on Monday morning spotted a dead shark laying on the beach, so they informed Kujanga forest officials. The Kujanga forest squad led by range officer Ranjan Kumar Mishra rushed to spot and rescued the carcass of the rare marine mammal by help of local residents and sent for an autopsy. It’s a rare wheal shark mostly seen in the ocean, cause of the death can be ascertained after post mortem examination, and the body of the big fish approximate 9 tones would be buried in a deserted location after legal formalities completed, range officer Mishra said.

